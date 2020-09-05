Orangebloods - 10 Things that need to happen for Texas to have success in 2020...

1. Sam Ehlinger must be consistently good or better.



Texas finished 93rd nationally in FootballOutsiders.com’s Offense Busted Drive rate metric. Basically, Texas was one of the worst power-five offenses at avoiding drives that resulted in zero or negative yards. That can’t happen again.



Ehlinger had some truly elite performances last season, but he also had some duds. Of UT’s losses last season, Ehlinger finished with passer ratings of 114.8 or worse in three of them – Oklahoma, at TCU and at Baylor.



Each game the Longhorns don’t need the 203.1 and 204.4 ratings the Austin Westlake product finished with to end 2019. Although, that would obviously put Ehlinger in New York City for the Heisman. But they do need him to set the floor as something like 135. He’s a senior, enters this season as the current NCAA leader in total yards and probably the most experienced quarterback in the country. If he’s at least consistently good, it’ll help mask other team weaknesses. Considering he’s unlikely to face a top 10 defense all season, the expectation to be good or better each game isn’t unrealistic.



2. The offensive line must stay healthy.



You don’t want to find out what’s behind door No. 2 when it comes to the Texas offensive line. Ehlinger is the most important player on the roster. Sam Cosmi is second, and Derek Kerstetter might be third.



3. UT’s new coordinators must be upgrades.



Offensively, Texas was one of the best units in the country last season. It finished No. 10 in S&P+ and No. 13 in FEI. However, as mentioned in point one, Texas can be better on offense. Actually, it can be much better because there was a huge statistical gap between the fop five S&P+ and FEI offenses last season and the next tier.



The question about the Texas defense isn’t if it’ll improve. Rather, how much will the Longhorns improve on defense? If Chris Ash is who Tom Herman thinks he is, improving from 54th in FEI and 68th in S&P+ should be easy. If it’s not, yikes.



4. Let’s not forget about those position coaches…



A driving force behind Herman’s assistant coach and coordinator shopping spree was development. Clearly, the Texas head coach feels he has the requisite talent to win the Big 12. And clearly, he didn’t see anywhere close to the level of development in his talented recruiting classes, many of those players now juniors, he wanted to see.



Herman and Texas need the development to be much better, especially for those now veteran players who have shown flashes and don’t lack experience.



5. And let’s also not forget about Herman…



The Texas head coach candidly admitted he wasn’t the best version of himself as a head coach last season, which was another reason for the substantial staff changes. This is year four. This is supposed to be the year. This is the year Herman circled the moment he arrived because he knew a couple of stacked recruiting classes would be older and Ehlinger would be a senior.



Herman must be at his best this season. More Utah. Less TCU and Baylor.