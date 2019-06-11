Top 2020 guard Steward even more interested in Texas after official visit
Some prospects don’t wait until the fall to get begin taking official visits. Whitney Young (Chicago) 2020 guard DJ Steward is one of those prospects, and this past weekend, he and his family made ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news