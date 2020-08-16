Orangebloods - 2021 forward David Joplin commits to Texas

Shaka Smart and company have capitalized on the lack of AAU season by building a three-man, so far, 2021 recruiting class filled with prospects who were poised to break out during the spring and summer travel circuit. The latest to join the Longhorns commitment list is Central High School (Brookfield, Wisconsin) forward David Joplin.

Listed at 6-7, 215 pounds, Joplin will bring a lot of skill, toughness and playmaking to Austin. As Joplin grows into his frame and matures, he’ll provide enough strength to compete with bigs in the Big 12. A major reason why the Longhorns, led by assistant coach Neill Berry and head coach Shaka Smart, prioritized Joplin was because of how well he can shoot the ball from beyond the arc.