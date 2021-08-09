2022 Basketball Recruiting Update - Top 10 Players in Texas

In a guard-heavy 2022 top-10 from Texas (according to Rivals), there is a ton of playmaking, scoring, and big-time athleticism. Texas landed its guy in Arterio Morris, and are looking to sweeten the pot with another top player in the class. After landing five-star guard Keyonte George, Baylor is looking to continue to bolster their roster as well. Heavy hitters like Kansas have also made their mark, and will look to keep stockpiling talent from the Lone Star State.

Here are the top-10 players in Texas, and where they might end up.





1. Keyonte George, SG, iSchool Entrepreneurial Academy (Lewisville)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

George, who is teammates with four-star PG and Texas commit Arterio Morris, is the best player in the state, and the top shooting guard in the country according to Rivals150. The 6’4, 185-lb DFW native is an elite athlete who amazes with high-flying dunks in addition to being able to shoot off the dribble on pull-ups from mid-range and from deep. He possesses an outstanding feel on the offensive side of the ball in general. He also has great handles and can distribute, but is primarily a scoring guard. He has the tools and physical makeup to make an immediate impact and be a high first-round draft pick next year, no matter if he plays college ball or goes to the G-League. Keyonte George is a star in the making.

Prediction: Baylor





2. Cason Wallace, CG, Richardson (Richardson)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

The 6’4, 185-lb Wallace, another five-star guard from Texas, is an excellent defender and a lengthy athlete that can block shots from the one or two spot. Though not the elite scorer that Keyonte George is, he’s still a solid offensive player that can knock down shots and drive the lane with pretty solid handles. Additionally, he can score in transition and distribute - but again, his strength is his defensive prowess, locking down perimeter players and stifling layup attempts in transition. He will be a key piece wherever he ends up because of his abilities as a two-way player.

Prediction: Kentucky





3. Arterio Morris, PG, iSchool Entrepreneurial Academy (Lewisville)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Morris is a 6’4, 180-lb PG whose main function is attacking the basket on aggressive drives. He has terrific handles and athleticism, coupled with great court vision and touch on his passes. He’s a nightmare for defenses on the drive-and-kick action, and has great feel for scoring at the rim. He gets low to the ground on drives to get past defenders, and has a spin move he likes to get him to the basket. Though not an elite shooter at this juncture, he is getting his mechanics down and could develop into one. He reminds me a bit of former Kentucky guard De’Aaron Fox with his quickness.

Prediction: Texas





4. Bryce Griggs, PG, Hightower (Houston)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Griggs, the 6’2, 180-lb PG from Houston, is the fourth-highest ranked player from Texas in the Rivals150. He’s a scorer first - a solid shooter as well as a guy that can get to the cup easily utilizing his handles. He can hit step-backs and pull-ups, as well as glide to the rim because of his quickness and get buckets through contact. While not an automatic three-point shooter yet, he’s improved in this area. He can also distribute well, finding guys in the post on his drives.

Prediction: Kansas, Baylor





5. Lee Dort, C, Greenhill (Dallas)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Dort, the 6’10, 240-lb C is a five with good size and athleticism. He uses these two attributes to score on offense, and is a strong, powerful player that uses force to get what he wants underneath the basket. He’s not extremely skilled as far as post-moves go, and has a lot to learn in that area. But he’s good on the boards and a good shot-blocker as well. The physical tools are undeniable.

Prediction: Vanderbilt





6. Zuby Ejiofor, F/C, Garland (Garland)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Zuby Ejiofor is a 6’8, 215-lb F/C committed to play for the Kansas Jayhawks. I believe the primary reason he’s not ranked above Lee Dort is that Dort has size on him, but I think that Ejiofor has better athleticism and moves in the paint than Dort does. He can run the floor in transition, moving well in space, and is an excellent shot-blocker. His athletic prowess will get him to a high level in college. He can face up or back people down in order to score - he's very multifaceted offensively for his size.

Prediction: Kansas





7. Rylan Griffen, SG, Richardson (Richardson)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Rylan Griffen is a 6’5, 175-lb SG from Richardson, Texas. Though undersized from a weight standpoint, Griffen can score from anywhere on the floor and is a menace driving to the basket. He can hit pull-up jumpers and score in space. Despite this, he still needs polish on his game in order to be a high-octane scorer at the next level. Adding muscle mass through college conditioning will be important, as he’s pretty slight in frame. Playing in the same backcourt as Cason Wallace can often have him being overshadowed, but Griffen will be a productive player in his own right.

Prediction: Baylor, Texas Tech





8. Austin Nuñez, PG, Wagner (Garden Ridge)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Austin Nuñez is a 6’2, 165-lb PG who can shoot from anywhere on the floor. His biggest asset is his three-point prowess, from where he can get very hot. He has excellent mechanics, which will translate to the next level. He can also score on drives with good touch inside. As a distributor, he’s also skilled. Overall, he’s a score-first PG who makes his biggest impact with his long ball. The sharpshooter looks to be headed to UVA.

Prediction: Virginia





9. Anthony Black, CG, Coppell (Coppell)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Black is a 6’6 CG from Coppell with excellent size for his position, granting him the ability to defend guards and wings at the next level. His upside defensively comes as a result of these physical tools. The son of former Baylor basketball player Terry Black, Anthony is a great athlete that can run the floor in transition and distribute. He can get to the rim and get off shots in traffic, a skill enhanced by his height. He needs work on his jumper, but if he can get this down, he can be an excellent college player. He also played three sports in high school, and was recruited at wide receiver as well.

Prediction: Texas, Baylor





10. Terrance Arceneaux, SF, Beaumont United (Beaumont)

⭐⭐⭐⭐

Arceneaux is a 6’6, 180-lb SF who plays some PF as well. Though thin, he’s super long and athletic, which translates to clogging up passing lanes defensively and being able to guard multiple positions. Despite his height, which is shorter than that of a typical PF, he can play defensively down low as far as blocking shots goes. However, if he wants to play more post defense, he’s going to have to put on weight in conditioning. He can score too, and as a high-flyer, can make exhilarating plays when attacking the basket or getting buckets in transition. Overall, Arceneaux is an exciting player that will make highlight reels at U of H.

Prediction: Houston





