“UT and A&M, they stay in contact with me a lot. I’m very close with (Texas running backs) coach (Stan) Drayton and (head) coach (Tom) Herman. With USC, I talk to coach (Mike) Jinks a lot. Alabama, they offered me like two weeks ago, and I’ve always thought they were a top-three school. That’s why they’re in my top five right now. I had Oregon in there but I would put OU in there instead.”

A 5-11, 205 pounder detailed what has each of those schools sitting near the top of his list.

“My top five right now is Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M and USC,” Blue said.

Klein Cane running back Jaydon Blue is one of the top prospects in the nation in the 2022 class, and is considered by many to be the top running back prospect in the Lone Star State for his class. A Rivals100 member, Blue has offers from top programs all over the country, but says he has a handful of schools that have caught his early attention.

As a sophomore, Blue rushed for 1,612 yards (7.9 ypc) and 16 touchdowns, earning all-district and Newcomer of the Year honors. He can hurt defenses with his speed, vision and ability to run through tackles, and Blue feels his versatility is his biggest asset.

“Number one, mostly because I’m one of the kids that does track and football, I think I’m very versatile. I ran 10.6 last year, that’s one of the reasons I got ranked so high,” Blue said. “I feel like I have great burst, acceleration, have good vision, quickness and can hit the hole and get downhill fast. I need to work on my ball security, mostly.”

The Texas Longhorns prioritized Blue early, extending a scholarship offer in the first month of his sophomore season. Since then, he’s remained in close contact with the UT staff and said he’s looking forward to getting back to the Forty Acres once prospects are allowed to visit college campuses again.

“We talk like every week. They’ll call or I’ll call them and we’ll talk about some things,” Blue said of his contact with the UT staff. “They just tell me they want to get me back when all this virus stuff is over. They want me to come back down there and visit.”

Though he has some schools standing out, Blue is keeping a bit of an open mind. He doesn’t plan to rush into a decision and said he’ll probably wait until 2021 to make a decision.

“I’m kind of going with the flow. I’ll probably wait until the beginning of my senior year (to commit), Blue said.