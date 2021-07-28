2023 DB Vernon Glover Jr updates recruitment, names leader

2023 Dickinson High School defensive back Vernon Glover Jr. is a hot commodity on the recruiting trail as he nears the beginning of his junior season on the prep level. Arkansas, Arizona State, Florida State, Houston, Kansas, Miami, Texas, and Texas A&M have all extended offers to Glover over the past two months.

One school stands above the rest, though.

“Texas is my leader right now,” Glover, Jr. told Orangebloods.com. “That’s been the school that I have been a fan of and wanting to play for since I was little.”

Glover has yet to make a visit to Austin this summer, but that will change on Friday. He will be in attendance for the pool party and BBQ event that Texas is hosting for its top recruiting targets at the end of July. The Dickinson standout is excited to get into town and be around the Longhorns coaching staff.

“I have really clicked with Coach (Chris) Gilbert and Coach (Terry) Joseph,” Glover explained. “Coach Gilbert has been recruiting me since the beginning, and I have a great relationship with Coach Joseph. I am hoping to talk more with Coach (Steve) Sarkisian this weekend.”

There is a ton of noise surrounding a likely move for Texas to the SEC. While that intrigues Glover, he says it is not a huge factor. It is an added bonus for the Longhorns, though.

Texas is out in front in Glover’s recruitment, but there are two other programs that have his attention at this point in the process. That includes one in-state foe and a program in the Sunshine State.

“A&M and Florida State are two other schools that I like,” Glover said. “With Texas A&M, I have a good relationship with Coach (Jimbo) Fisher. I like that my teammates Donovan Green and PJ Williams are going to be there, too.

“With FSU, I have clicked with Coach (Marcus) Woodson. I visited earlier this summer for a camp, and I really like the culture there.”

Glover Jr. is one of several prospects on the Dickinson football team that will look to make noise in 2021. The talented defensive back explained that he will be playing some wide receiver and some kick returner for the Gators this upcoming season.

A timeline has not been set for a decision, but it is clear that the Longhorns have done a great job in Glover’s recruitment so far. In addition to his visit scheduled for Friday, Glover also noted that he plans to be back for a game in Austin during the fall.

“Texas is definitely leading for me,” he said.