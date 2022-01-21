2023 defensive back Chance Rucker talks Texas offer
2023 Denton Ryan defensive back Chance Rucker put together a strong junior campaign in the Metroplex. Rucker emerged as a key contributor on one of the top teams in the DFW, as the Raiders made another deep postseason run.
Rucker totaled 29 total tackles, recorded three pass breakups, and forced one fumble from his defensive back position in the Ryan secondary. He earned District 5-5A-I Defensive Newcomer of the Year honors this past fall.
The season led to Rucker jumping on several FBS programs’ radars, as the likes of Baylor, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, and Texas A&M have all offered the rising prospect. Texas joined the race on Thursday.
Rucker told Orangebloods that he was not expecting to add the Longhorns to his offer sheet this week.
“I was shocked and happy,” Rucker said regarding his thoughts when he learned the news of the offer. “It was a great moment.”
Longhorns co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Jeff Choate was the one to offer Rucker. The Denton Ryan defensive back has emerged as a hot commodity in the recruiting world, most recently visiting Michigan State for the Spartans’ junior day.
“It’s been great (to see my recruitment pick up). I’ve just been focusing on one school at a time until it’s time to pick one,” Rucker said. “I’m looking for player development and good coaching.”
Chance Rucker played on a Raiders defense that featured the likes of 2022 4-star Texas defensive back signee Austin Jordan and 2023 5-star linebacker Anthony Hill. Rucker explains that he has learned a lot from the two of them in terms of preparation and handling the recruiting process.
"It’s great playing with them. They hold everyone accountable and they take it to another level,” Rucker said. “That’s mainly why we have a lot of success.”
A multi-sport athlete at Ryan, as the 6-2, 175-pound recruit also suits up at shooting guard for the Raiders’ basketball team. The rising defender hopes to make visits throughout the spring when his hoops schedule allows him. A visit to Baylor at the end of January is set up, and the Longhorns will work to get him on campus as well.
Rucker credits the Denton Ryan coaching staff and program for his success on and off the field.
“The coaches push me hard. They’re always on me whenever we’re working out or practicing," Rucker said. “When I need to fix something that’s not right, they get me right.”