2023 defensive back Chance Rucker talks Texas offer

2023 Denton Ryan defensive back Chance Rucker put together a strong junior campaign in the Metroplex. Rucker emerged as a key contributor on one of the top teams in the DFW, as the Raiders made another deep postseason run.

Rucker totaled 29 total tackles, recorded three pass breakups, and forced one fumble from his defensive back position in the Ryan secondary. He earned District 5-5A-I Defensive Newcomer of the Year honors this past fall.

The season led to Rucker jumping on several FBS programs’ radars, as the likes of Baylor, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, and Texas A&M have all offered the rising prospect. Texas joined the race on Thursday.

Rucker told Orangebloods that he was not expecting to add the Longhorns to his offer sheet this week.

“I was shocked and happy,” Rucker said regarding his thoughts when he learned the news of the offer. “It was a great moment.”