2023 Mansfield Timberview DB Jordan Sanford on the Longhorns' radar

2023 Mansfield (TX) Timberview defensive back Jordan Sanford has had a productive offseason on the recruiting trail. Sanford has grabbed scholarship offers from programs all over the nation.

A former quarterback, Sanford transitioned smoothly to the defensive backfield. The three-star prospect used his athletic abilities and the knowledge that he gained while playing behind center to matchup with wide receivers. That resulted in a junior campaign that led to him jumping on several college radars.

“Coming into my 11th grade year, I was playing quarterback. So, when I made the transition to DB, it made it easier, and I’m loving the position,” Sanford said. “I’ve run an offense before. I can probably know what route a receiver is going to run.”

Arkansas and Vanderbilt are the two SEC offers on Sanford’s growing offer sheet. SMU and Texas Tech are a pair of in-state programs that have offered the Metroplex standout.

“It’s been really exciting,” Sanford said of his recruitment picking up steam. “I’ve been working real hard for this. So, seeing all of the hard work paying off with the offers and interest, I’m loving it.”



