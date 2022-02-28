2023 Mansfield Timberview DB Jordan Sanford on the Longhorns' radar
2023 Mansfield (TX) Timberview defensive back Jordan Sanford has had a productive offseason on the recruiting trail. Sanford has grabbed scholarship offers from programs all over the nation.
A former quarterback, Sanford transitioned smoothly to the defensive backfield. The three-star prospect used his athletic abilities and the knowledge that he gained while playing behind center to matchup with wide receivers. That resulted in a junior campaign that led to him jumping on several college radars.
“Coming into my 11th grade year, I was playing quarterback. So, when I made the transition to DB, it made it easier, and I’m loving the position,” Sanford said. “I’ve run an offense before. I can probably know what route a receiver is going to run.”
Arkansas and Vanderbilt are the two SEC offers on Sanford’s growing offer sheet. SMU and Texas Tech are a pair of in-state programs that have offered the Metroplex standout.
“It’s been really exciting,” Sanford said of his recruitment picking up steam. “I’ve been working real hard for this. So, seeing all of the hard work paying off with the offers and interest, I’m loving it.”
Texas is a program that is well-aware of what Sanford brings to the table. Longhorns coaches Jeff Choate and Blake Gideon have been in contact with the DFW prospect that has seen his recruiting stock soar in recent months.
“I’ve been talking with coach Jeff Choate. He’s cool. He’s a great guy,” Sanford said about his communication with the Longhorns’ linebackers coach. “He’s going to send me some dates on when I can come (visit). Coach Gideon came and saw me during the open period, so I’m probably going to see him again.”
Additionally, Sanford has a strong friendship with 2022 Texas signee Xavion Brice. The two train and workout together, and Brice has said great things to him about the Longhorns. That is another element in Sanford wanting to get down to the 40 Acres.
Right now, Arkansas, SMU, Texas Tech, and Vanderbilt are the four programs to offer Sanford that are standing out to the versatile Mansfield Timberview athlete. The talented defensive back is attracted to the appeal of playing in the SEC and also says academics is an important factor.
Sanford is set to visit SMU as soon as the dead period ends this week, with visits to the other three aforementioned programs and Texas also on the agenda.