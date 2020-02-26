“I love it and all, but I still have to just keep working. I can't just stop,” Owens said. “Some of the (offers) where it was like ‘Oh, I can’t believe I just got that’ were like Texas, OU, LSU, Oklahoma State, Auburn, Florida, A&M. I couldn’t believe I landed those offers. They just came in back to back to back.”

It’s been a whirlwind past few months for Rueben Owens II . Although the El Campo running back is still only a freshman in high school, Owens has seen scholarship offers pour in from all over the country of late. Schools like Texas, Oklahoma, Auburn, Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida and LSU have all extended scholarships to the talented 2023 prospect. Owens’ head is spinning from all the attention, but he said he’s determined to stay focused on continuing to improve.

It’s rare to see such a young player reel in so many offers from college football’s powerhouse programs, and Owens himself said he had no idea he’d see such a run of interest from college coaches at such an early age.

“I didn’t think it was going to all happen like this. I thought it was going to happen like my junior or sophomore year,” Owens said. “I didn’t think it was going to just come on like this, but I’m just blessed.”

The Texas offer came in late January after the UT staff, including Tom Herman, stopped by El Campo to do an in-person evaluation of Owens. Even with the Texas coaches making their way to campus, Owens said he was taken aback when the Longhorns officially offered.

“I was in a weight room and I saw coach Herman. I thought they were going to talk to another kid but they offered me,” Owens said. “I like their coaching at Texas. I like coach Herman. He’s cool. I just like their program too.”

Owens checked in at 5-11 and 180 pounds at last weekend’s Rivals Camp in Houston. It’s far too early for the 2023 standout to begin worrying about favorite schools, and Owens said he wants to take his time with the recruiting process and try to enjoy it. He’ll take a visit to LSU in mid-March and then will see Florida. Owens plans to visit Texas in late March.

As for what has him on so many radars at such a young age, Owens said he feels he can do a little bit of everything as a running back.

“I feel like I have vision, speed. I’ll run you over. I can catch,” Owens said”. I’m good in the open field. I can still work on my footwork and some things.”