2023 TE Jaden Platt updates recruitment after busy summer

“I loved (the visit to Texas). We got to meet with Coach Sark, with the offensive coordinator (Kyle Flood), and, of course, Coach (Jeff) Banks,” Platt said regarding his visit. “Just seeing all their different perspectives come together as one they really like how the program is coming together. That really inspires me.”

Platt has made a handful of visits over the past couple of months. The rising junior has made it to campus at FSU, Iowa State, Tennessee, and all three of the aforementioned Texas programs. The Dallas-Fort Worth native was in Austin for the pool party and BBQ event that the Longhorns hosted at the end of July.

Iowa State was the first program to extend a scholarship to the 6-5, 235-pound athlete. Soon after, Colorado, Florida State, Tennessee Texas, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech all followed suit. Needless to say, the last two months have been a whirlwind for Platt as he attempts to learn about every coach and every program that has offered him to this point.

Jaden Platt has seen his recruitment blow up this summer. The 2023 tight end out of V.R. Eaton High School currently holds 10 offers – and all of them have come since June 1. Arkansas became the latest earlier this month.

Jaden Platt was an unknown commodity this time last year. In fact, the wide receiver and tight end prospect was not initially on the varsity roster. Platt explained that he was on the JV squad because he was a quarterback at the time and was recovering from an elbow injury. He eventually made the move to tight end, and colleges have taken notice.





“As the year went on, I transitioned to tight end, and I was like, ‘look, this is where I feel more comfortable and is more natural for me,’” Platt said about his move from quarterback to tight end. “It benefited the team. There were other quarterbacks and (the coaches) were like, ‘we need you at tight end.’ So, I went to the tight end spot.”





Tight ends coach Jeff Banks has led the way in Platt’s recruitment, and the V.R. Eaton standout spoke highly of the relationship between them. Banks has developed a connection with Platt, while also explaining how he fits in at Texas.





“He’s telling me where they are going to use me in the offense, and all of those different things. He said that I could either be a Y or an H in the offense, it really just depends how I show up at practice,” Platt explained. “That’s another thing that stood out to me. He said that you got to earn your spot. It’s not a spot you’re given, it’s a spot that you have to earn.”





Platt said that he hopes to make a decision on his birthday, December 16, but that timeline is not set in stone. He does not have a leader and just wants to work through the process, as he is new to how the recruiting world works. That said, Texas is a program that has his attention.





“Texas has always been a school that I’ve been interested in. Them going to the SEC, though, definitely adds to a whole ‘nother level.”