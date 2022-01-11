2023 Texas OLB target Brad Spence impresses at National Combine

The National Combine named Spence as one of the top defensive line performers. Afterwards, Orangebloods caught up with the talented defender to talk about his play and to get the latest on his recruitment.

Spence more than held his own against top offensive linemen and consistently stood out in the Alamodome. His quickness off the edge and ability to win one-on-one situations caused him to have one of the better days from any defender.

2023 Klein (TX) Forest EDGE/OLB Brad Spence was one of the most impressive prospects at the National Combine in San Antonio last week. Spence made the short trip up to the Alamo City to compete against some of the best underclassmen around the country.

On his showing at the combine: It was awesome. It was my first time going against people from around the country. It was a fun experience to get out of my habitat and go up against other people.

On what he learned from going against top competition: I learned a couple of moves that I can take away. I’m going to have to keep grinding, even if I was named the top EDGE rusher (at the combine).

On which schools are recruiting him: Texas, Nebraska, Northwestern, TCU, Texas Tech, and Baylor.

On Texas: I talk to coach (Jeff) Choate. He calls me and talks to me almost every week. He’s a very natural guy and he checks on me personally. Outside of football, he’s a very good guy.

On what the Longhorns are recruiting him as: Edge rusher, linebacker, really whatever. When I get (to college), I got to choose. I want to do something similar to what I do now: Two-point stance edge rusher or outside linebacker.

On visit to Texas: I went up for the game versus Kansas State. The campus is great. I went up with my guys from my school and it was a fun thing to do.

On the important factors in his recruitment: I want to be known and have a spot (on the field). Education, too. That’s another important thing, because after football you have to have an education. I want to major in engineering.