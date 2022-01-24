2023 WR Kyle Parker discusses Texas offer; relationship with Brennan Marion

2023 Lucas (TX) Lovejoy wide receiver Kyle Parker had a strong junior campaign that led to his recruitment taking off in a big way. Parker picked up his first offer from Central Michigan early in the fall. Louisville, Penn State, and Pittsburgh followed.

On Saturday, Parker added another offer to his growing list. Texas joined the party while Parker made the trip down to the Forty Acres for the Longhorns’ Elite Day this weekend. Wide receivers coach Brennan Marion extended a scholarship offer to the rising wideout.

“I kind of was (expecting it), but I wasn’t all the way sure,” Parker said about getting the offer from Texas. “But when I did get it, it just made my day.”

Marion, who Steve Sarkisian recently added to the coaching staff, was the one to offer Parker at Pittsburgh, too. Parker has developed a close bond with Marion, and that has only strengthened over the past few months.

“We’ve built a great relationship ever since he first offered me (at Pitt),” Parker said about Marion. “He knows how to relate to the younger generation that is coming up right now. He’s a great coach. He knows how to uplift everybody and make everybody better.”

Parker told OB that Marion took him into the film room and showed tape of 2021 Biletnikoff winner Jordan Addison. Addison had a breakout sophomore season under Marion’s guidance, catching 100 passes for 1,593 yards and a whopping 17 touchdowns for a team that won the ACC.



