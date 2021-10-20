2024 athlete Derrick McFall talks Texas offer and game day experience
Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns coaching staff are working tirelessly to put the finishing touches on its 2022 recruiting class while also paying close attention to priority targets in next year's 2023 recruiting cycle.
In the meantime, the Longhorns have also been busy extending scholarship offers to some of the best in the 2024 class.
John Tyler (TX) do-it-all athlete Derrick McFall received an offer from Texas near the end of September after an impressive start to his sophomore campaign. The Longhorns were the first to offer the East Texas talent that has been turning heads all season long.
"When (I received the offer), I was excited, of course, because it came from a big college. I was just blessed and happy," McFall told OB. "(Director of Recruiting) Brandon Harris told me that he liked my film and to keep my grades up."
In addition to talking with Harris, McFall also said that he had the chance to talk with Sarkisian when the Longhorns offered. The talented sophomore is very familiar with Sarkisian, thanks to the success that the Texas head coach had as the offensive coordinator in Tuscaloosa.
"He came from Alabama, and I was excited and happy to be on the phone with him," McFall said about Sarkisian. "He basically told me the same thing (as Harris), that he likes my film and that he would like to give me my first offer."
McFall, who claims a 4.5 40-yard dash time, has been putting up big numbers all season long for John Tyler. He has rushed for 257 yards and five touchdowns through seven games, while also adding a passing score and a kickoff return touchdown.
The Lions use McFall's talent all over the field. He has lined up and played snaps at quarterback, running back, and in the defensive backfield over the course of Tyler's 5-2 start in 2021.
"I say playmaking is my best skill because everytime I get the ball, I see something and am trying to score every play," McFall said. "I can play both sides (of the ball)."
Texas hosted a large group of recruits last weekend that included some impressive prospects. Derrick McFall was among the several talented players on the 40 Acres. 2022 5-star wide receiver Evan Stewart, 2022 Rivals100 offensive lineman Earnest Greene, 2022 Rivals250 lineman Malik Agbo, 2023 5-star quarterback Arch Manning, and 2023 4-star wideout Johntay Cook were some of the other big names on campus.
"It was fun being around (the other recruits), seeing like how much love they get. It was just fun. They're talented. They're blessed with a ton of talent," McFall said.
Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, and SMU are three other programs that are talking to the John Tyler product. It is only a matter of time until more programs follow the Longhorns' lead and offer.
McFall said that he really enjoyed the gameday experience in Austin and noticed the atmosphere that the fans created. While he does not have a return date set yet, McFall does plan to make it back to the 40 Acres soon.
"I like how the student section, the fans, they're all into the game. Most fans don't hype the players up, but that crowd -- I loved it," McFall told OB. "I love everything, everybody (at Texas). The love that they show you, I love everything."