2024 athlete Derrick McFall talks Texas offer and game day experience

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns coaching staff are working tirelessly to put the finishing touches on its 2022 recruiting class while also paying close attention to priority targets in next year's 2023 recruiting cycle.

In the meantime, the Longhorns have also been busy extending scholarship offers to some of the best in the 2024 class.

John Tyler (TX) do-it-all athlete Derrick McFall received an offer from Texas near the end of September after an impressive start to his sophomore campaign. The Longhorns were the first to offer the East Texas talent that has been turning heads all season long.

"When (I received the offer), I was excited, of course, because it came from a big college. I was just blessed and happy," McFall told OB. "(Director of Recruiting) Brandon Harris told me that he liked my film and to keep my grades up."

In addition to talking with Harris, McFall also said that he had the chance to talk with Sarkisian when the Longhorns offered. The talented sophomore is very familiar with Sarkisian, thanks to the success that the Texas head coach had as the offensive coordinator in Tuscaloosa.

"He came from Alabama, and I was excited and happy to be on the phone with him," McFall said about Sarkisian. "He basically told me the same thing (as Harris), that he likes my film and that he would like to give me my first offer."



