2024 five-star DE Colin Simmons talks upcoming visits, thoughts on Texas

Duncanville standout defensive end Colin Simmons is ranked by Rivals.com as the number one prospect in the entire country for the class of 2024. With such lofty accolades, and more than 40 scholarship offers in hand, one might think that Simmons is satisfied with the level of his play.

Not exactly. The five-star prospect has stayed busy this offseason preparing for what should be a successful junior campaign, and he wants to be as physically and mentally prepared as possible when Duncanville begins practices in a couple weeks.

“I’m just working on perfecting my craft. I want to be more explosive off the ball. I want to be more violent with my hands,” Simmons said. “Overall just get better as a person. And then I want to have a better mindset going on this season – be more locked in than I’ve been.”

Simmons’ efforts to improve don’t just carry over to the football field. He also does what he can to help those in need in the Duncanville community.

“Honestly, I’ve been working out and working like 247. I got a little job, just basically giving back to the community,” Simmons said. “We throw events. Last event, we gave out free air conditioners and fans, things like that. We throw events giving back, giving things that people don’t always have.”