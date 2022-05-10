Texas is after some highly talented running back prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle, but that has not stopped the Longhorns from aggressively pursuing one of the best at the position in the class of 2024.

McKinney (Texas) rusher Bryan Jackson has emerged as a top priority for Steve Sarkisian and company. The talented playmaker out of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns during his sophomore season.

Jackson, a member of the Rivals100, has exploded on the recruiting scene. Offers from around the nation have flown in this offseason, with Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and USC among them.