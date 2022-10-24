2024 OOS OL enjoys his return visit to Texas
Colin Cubberly made a trip from his home state of New York to Austin over the summer to get a look at the Texas Longhorn program. That type of trip is usually a pretty good indicator of a prospect’s level of interest in a program, and Cubberly did it again two weekends ago when he was back in Austin to watch the Texas Longhorns play host to Iowa State. The Longhorns once again made a strong impression.
“It was great. I had a great time,” Cubberly said. “Me and family that went down, had a great time. I really loved it.”
Cubberly actually had a game on Friday night prior to the Texas game. He woke up at 3 in the morning, flew to Austin and made it to the stadium just in time for pre-game warm-ups. After the game was over, he got a chance to connect with Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood.
“I spent some time with coach Flood after the game. We were talking a lot about the game, talking a little about my game,” Cubberly said. “It was great to catch up with him.
The 6-6, 300-pound Cubberly said he enjoyed the experience overall, including how passionate and loud the UT fans were. Texas extended an offer to the 2024 standout back in the summer, and Cubberly said he has a strong bond with the UT staff, particularly coach Flood.
“I really like coach Flood. I have a great relationship with him,” Cubberly said. “I think he’s a great offensive line coach and someone I’d really like to play for.”
It’s still early in the process for Cubberly, who holds close to double-digit offers. He’s keeping an open mind but said he and his family are fine with him leaving the Northeast if that’s what Cubberly ultimately decides to do, and Texas is a school that will be in contention.
“I’ll definitely consider them. I’ve been there twice, loved it both times,” Cubberly said. “They’d definitely be a top option.”
Cubberly is ranked as a three-star prospect in the 2024 class.