Colin Cubberly made a trip from his home state of New York to Austin over the summer to get a look at the Texas Longhorn program. That type of trip is usually a pretty good indicator of a prospect’s level of interest in a program, and Cubberly did it again two weekends ago when he was back in Austin to watch the Texas Longhorns play host to Iowa State. The Longhorns once again made a strong impression.

“It was great. I had a great time,” Cubberly said. “Me and family that went down, had a great time. I really loved it.”

Cubberly actually had a game on Friday night prior to the Texas game. He woke up at 3 in the morning, flew to Austin and made it to the stadium just in time for pre-game warm-ups. After the game was over, he got a chance to connect with Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood.

“I spent some time with coach Flood after the game. We were talking a lot about the game, talking a little about my game,” Cubberly said. “It was great to catch up with him.