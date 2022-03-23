2024 Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy defensive back Jordon Johnson-Rubell is one of the premier prospects in his recruiting cycle. Ranked No. 16 nationally, Johnson-Rubell is among the highest-rated four-star recruits in the nation.

The former Brewer (TX) standout transferred into IMG Academy following his sophomore season in the Metroplex. While the change of scenery has taken time to get used to, the Rivals100 member feels that he is in a great place to prepare for the next level.