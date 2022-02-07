2024 two-way athlete Aeryn Hampton talks Texas, recruitment

2024 Daingerfield (TX) standout Aeryn Hampton has emerged as one of the state’s top underclassmen prospects, catching the attention of a handful of programs. Texas, Arkansas, Baylor, Oklahoma State, TCU, and Texas Tech are a few to already extend an offer to the East Texas product.

Hampton is a two-way playmaker, standing out on both sides of the ball for the Daingerfield Tigers. He has the versatility to make big plays happen with the ball in his hands, while also showcasing some intriguing ability in the secondary as a defensive back.

Therefore, it comes to no surprise that Power Five programs have Hampton high on their respective recruiting boards. Texas, in particular, has done a great job of laying an early foundation with the versatile athlete.

Hampton, a one-time Baylor commit, was most recently in Austin for the Longhorns’ Elite Day junior day in January. The 2024 prospect spoke highly of his time on the 40 Acres and the time spent with the coaching staff.

“I fell in love with Austin, man. Just the city and the beautiful facilities,” Hampton said. “All the coaches (met with me). That’s what I like about Texas. It's not just one coach recruiting (me), it’s the whole staff.”