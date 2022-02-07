2024 two-way athlete Aeryn Hampton talks Texas, recruitment
2024 Daingerfield (TX) standout Aeryn Hampton has emerged as one of the state’s top underclassmen prospects, catching the attention of a handful of programs. Texas, Arkansas, Baylor, Oklahoma State, TCU, and Texas Tech are a few to already extend an offer to the East Texas product.
Hampton is a two-way playmaker, standing out on both sides of the ball for the Daingerfield Tigers. He has the versatility to make big plays happen with the ball in his hands, while also showcasing some intriguing ability in the secondary as a defensive back.
Therefore, it comes to no surprise that Power Five programs have Hampton high on their respective recruiting boards. Texas, in particular, has done a great job of laying an early foundation with the versatile athlete.
Hampton, a one-time Baylor commit, was most recently in Austin for the Longhorns’ Elite Day junior day in January. The 2024 prospect spoke highly of his time on the 40 Acres and the time spent with the coaching staff.
“I fell in love with Austin, man. Just the city and the beautiful facilities,” Hampton said. “All the coaches (met with me). That’s what I like about Texas. It's not just one coach recruiting (me), it’s the whole staff.”
The Texas staff has recruited Hampton as an athlete that can slot into either side of the ball early on in his recruitment, but the Longhorns have also sold him on playing in the defensive backfield. Hampton says that the Texas staff sees him as a “Budda Baker-type player” in the secondary.
Hampton backed off his pledge to Baylor in early January after initially committing to the Bears in December. He plans on taking his time with his next decision after making too early of a commitment the first go around.
Development on and off the field is an important factor in Hampton’s recruitment.
Future visits to Arkansas, Oklahoma State, and SMU are on the agenda for Hampton when the dead period is lifted in March. A return trip to the 40 Acres is very likely, too. The Longhorns have a simple message to the versatile player.
“Let’s keep building and get Texas back to where it needs to be,” Hampton said about what the message has been from the Longhorns.