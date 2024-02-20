“I like what his morals are. He’s always a character over talent type of dude,” Evers said. “What he holds that are important to him are good things. I just like that about him.”

Evers took a visit to the UT campus in January, where he spent some time with the Texas coaching staff. Included in that visit was listening to Steve Sarkisian’s message, and Evers said he really liked what he heard from the Texas head coach.

2026 offensive lineman Drew Evers has an impressive offer sheet, with more than 20 schools having extended scholarships, including some of the game’s powerhouse programs. One school that has officially thrown its name into the mix is the University of Texas.

With offers from programs like Alabama, Arkansas, Cal, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M, among others, Evers is keeping an open mind at this stage of his recruitment.

“All the schools that I have right now, they’re all up there,” Evers said. “I’m taking into consideration every single school I have right now. I haven’t really singled out a top-10, top-5 or top-3.”

Evers had visited Texas prior to his most recent trip, and he said he’s continually blown away by the progress the Longhorns put into improving their football program.

“What stood out the most was probably the facilities. The facilities, somehow they just keep getting better and better and better,” Evers said. “Every single time I come here, I know it’s the same thing but somehow it just appeals to me even more.”

The 6-4, 292-pound is listed as an offensive tackle, but he feels he has some position versatility that helps make him an attractive option for college coaches.

“Me personally, I think I can play anywhere on the O-line,” Evers said. “My preference is tackle because I’ve been playing it my whole life, but I’m always willing to go down to guard or center if I need to.”