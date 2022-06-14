2026 QB Julian Lewis impresses Sarkisian, earns Texas offer

“I came here ready to work, and coach Sark liked it,” Lewis told Orangebloods after he added the offer. “I did my thing. Coach Sark said that I’m the only quarterback -- they usually only offer one quarterback every class, so it’s a blessing. It was unexpected, but it came, so I’m blessed.”

Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns are very selective in quarterback recruiting. Texas is recruiting just one quarterback in the 2023 class in five-star Arch Manning . Five-star Julian Sayin has become the priority in the 2024 cycle. Lewis is very aware of the process.

Lewis was on the Texas campus this past weekend, where the Longhorns became the latest program to offer. Alabama , Florida , Georgia , Michigan , Ole Miss , Oregon , and Penn State are among the other schools that were already on his impressive offer sheet.

2026 Carrollton (Ga.) quarterback Julian Lewis has quickly established himself as a premier prospect nationally, before even taking his first varsity snap. Despite the lack of experience, programs from all over have offered the Peach State passer.

Standing at 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, Lewis already possesses a good frame to continue to grow into at the quarterback position. He believes that he showed Sarkisian and the Longhorns staff his pure talent and overall ability to bounce back.

“One thing that (Sarkisian) liked was my (mentality) after a bad throw. Just being able to bounce back and throw a good ball on the next play type of thing,” Lewis said. “He said I’m way far ahead of the mental aspect of football. He said I’m way past my age on that, so that was the main thing that he talked about.”

Lewis demonstrates tremendous poise and confidence behind center. Orangebloods was on-site to watch Lewis in the UA Futures Game back in early January, where he displayed his impressive arm talent and overall game. It is easy to see why his offer sheet continues to explode ahead of his highly-anticipated freshman campaign coming in the fall.

The talented signal caller noted that he is paying attention to the quarterback movement in the classes ahead of him. He is interested to see where talents like Manning and Sayin ultimately decide to play their college ball.

Additionally, Lewis is learning more about the schemes and overall situation that each program has to offer him.

“Of course I want to throw the ball around. I mean, that’s what I’m here for. But at the end of the day, whatever is the best situation, like team-wise -- I got a while to pick, so I got a lot to look for and look into,” Lewis said.

Overall, Sarkisian and Texas did a tremendous job in making a strong early impression on Lewis during his early June visit. It’s always important to lay an early foundation for a top quarterback prospect, and the Longhorns were successful in doing just that.

“This camp had a lot less people (compared to other camps), so the coaches, they could actually look at you and talk to you,” Lewis said of the elite camp. “They interacted a little bit more than a lot of other camps because there wasn’t as many people. They had a lot of great coaching points. It was overall good to interact and talk with the coaches a little bit more.”