Saturday’s Texas Longhorns junior day was mostly focused on the 2025 recruiting class, but it was one player from the class of 2026 that made the biggest headline.

Aledo running back Raycine Guillory, who picked up a UT offer back in October of last year, attended UT’s junior day on Saturday and rumors began to swirl towards the end of the event that he had given the Longhorns a commitment. On Saturday night, Guillory announced his commitment publicly with a social media post.