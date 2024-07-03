“I’ve just been talking to my dad. He always says it’s a great place, a great program,” Fordham said. “And also the hunting there is amazing and I’m a southern kid. That’s just a place I’ve always thought about. An offer hasn’t come yet but maybe it will soon.”

Tight end Corbyn Fordham is a highly sought-after prospect in the 2026 recruiting class. A Rivals100 member, Fordham already holds more than 20 offers, including scholarship opportunities from the likes of Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan and Ohio State.

Out of Jacksonville (FL) Bolles, a member of the Texas staff did stop by Fordham’s school in the spring to evaluate him and some of the other top players on the Bolles roster. It’s been quiet since then in regards to contact from Texas but Fordham said he’d love to hear more and possibly even get to Austin for a visit at some point.

“It would be a school I’d love to check out and build a relationship, meet the tight ends coach face to face and see how that goes and see where that takes me,” Fordham said. “Hopefully soon I can just get down there and see what happens.”

Fordham is intrigued by the Austin area, but he’s also aware of UT’s history of success in football, including the recent success that Steve Sarkisian and staff have built.

“It’s just a hard-nosed football program that I like and I like what the head coach is doing,” Fordham said. “I feel like he’s taking it to the right place and I just love seeing that as a younger kid going through the process.”

The 6-4, 210-pound Fordham is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com and checks in at No. 58 on the 2026 Rivals100.