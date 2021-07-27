3-2-1: Recruits react to SEC move; pool party update; Rivals100 DL update

It's time for another edition of the 3-2-1, brought to you by Blackland Distillery.

In this week's column, we have updates from several prospects who weigh in on the Longhorns' likely move to the SEC. Which guys does it move the needle with? Which ones have said it won't have a major impact on their decisions? We have several updates.

Not to be forgotten, we also have a list of expected visitors to the Texas campus for this Friday. Some heavy-hitters will be in Austin for UT's Pool Party/Barbecue and we have an update.

There's also an update with quotes from a Rivasl100 defender who will be on campus this weekend, and we have a prediction that already has Texas fans talking.

CLICK HERE to read the full 3-2-1.

Not an Orangebloods subscriber? Now is the perfect time to give us a try. CLICK HERE to sign up and your first 60 days are FREE!!!!