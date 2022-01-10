4-star DB Larry Turner-Gooden explains decision to sign with Texas
Texas added another member to its 2022 class on Saturday afternoon, as 4-star defensive back Larry Turner-Gooden announced his decision. He revealed his choice to sign with the Longhorns live on NBC during the All-American Bowl.
Turner-Gooden gives Steve Sarkisian and staff another prospect in the secondary and a recruiting win on the West Coast. The 4-star picked Texas over finalists Colorado, Maryland, Penn State, and USC.
OB caught up with the California standout moments after he let the world know where he will be attending college.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news