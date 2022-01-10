Texas added another member to its 2022 class on Saturday afternoon, as 4-star defensive back Larry Turner-Gooden announced his decision. He revealed his choice to sign with the Longhorns live on NBC during the All-American Bowl.

Turner-Gooden gives Steve Sarkisian and staff another prospect in the secondary and a recruiting win on the West Coast. The 4-star picked Texas over finalists Colorado, Maryland, Penn State, and USC.

OB caught up with the California standout moments after he let the world know where he will be attending college.