Texas has put together a recruiting class that is on track to finish well within the top-10 nationally, if not top-5.

Steve Sarkisian and his staff have done a great job targeting prospects to fill important spots across the roster. Offensive line, in particular, has been a major area that the Longhorns have aggressively pursued to upgrade. All in all, it has been a very solid class for Sarkisian’s first full cycle.

Sark and company are still looking to put the finishing touches on the class with the February signing period quickly approaching. 4-star defensive back Larry Turner-Gooden is one of the prospects that the Longhorns have prioritized.

Turner-Gooden is in San Antonio this weekend for the All-American Bowl, which will be aired on Saturday on NBC. The blue-chip defensive back was a late arrival to the Alamo City, but he has enjoyed the experience in the Lone Star State with an announcement coming during Saturday’s all-star game.