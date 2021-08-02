4-star Jaylon Guilbeau discusses where Texas stands in his recruitment

Rivals250 defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau backed off of his commitment to Texas in late July. However, the Port Arthur Memorial High School product made a trip back out to Austin last Friday for an unofficial visit.

Guilbeau made the trek to the 40 Acres with fellow Rivals250 defensive back Bryce Anderson. The two were able to not only spend time together on the Texas campus, but they also met with the coaches and had the opportunity to be around Texas commits during their visit.

“I had a conversation with Coach Sark. We talked about why I decommitted and what was the reason and stuff like that,” Guilbeau said after his visit. “I talked to my family about it and everything went well and was smooth.”

Despite his recent decommitment, Guilbeau says Texas is towards the top of his list of schools. TCU and Texas A&M are the two other programs in the running for the 4-star recruit. Guilbeau made a trip to College Station on Saturday after spending Friday in Austin.

“I’m looking for everything in a school,” Guilbeau said. “You know, Texas has that, TCU’s got that, and A&M’s got that. So, you know, I really want to look and see who is going to come harder, what the coaching is like, and really just enjoy the process of this recruitment.”