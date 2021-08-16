Rivals250 OL Neto Umeozulu talks visit to Texas, updates his recruitment

“I’m definitely trying to line up some more OVs,” Umeozulu explained when asked about what visits he plans to take in the fall. “I’m definitely going to Ohio State, probably on (September) 11th when they play Oregon. I’m still trying to figure out the other three that I am going to take.”

Umeozulu still has four OVs to take, if he so desires. USC already received his first visit, and the Allen offensive lineman stated that the Ohio State Buckeyes will receive the second of his five official visits.

The Allen product has used just one of his five official visits at this point in the process. Clay Helton and the USC Trojans hosted Umeozulu in June. That trip has led many, including some inside the Allen program, to believe that the Trojans have the edge in his recruitment.

Texas is one of several schools in the hunt for the Rivals250 offensive lineman. Alabama, Florida, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and USC are some of the other notable programs that have extended an offer to Umeozulu and are vying for the 6-4, 295-pounder’s signature.

It seems every year that Allen High School has one of the state’s top players. This year is certainly no exception, with 2022 four-star offensive guard Neto Umeozulu at the top of boards for many programs across the country.

Texas and Texas A&M are the two instate programs that are battling for the four-star lineman. Umeozulu has developed a relationship with both coaching staffs, as well as some of the commitments for the Longhorns and Aggies. The Allen lineman pointed to a pair of offensive line commits in the UT class that he speaks with.

“Cole Hutson, Connor Robertson, those guys are really leading the charge (of the Texas commits that are recruiting him to join them). When I went to Austin, Connor was with us and ate lunch with us,” Umeozulu said. “So, you know, he really wants me and DJ (Campbell) to go there.”

Umeozulu visited Austin in late July with his father and two younger brothers for an unofficial visit before also taking a trip to College Station with his mother and two brothers for Texas A&M’s pool party at the end of that week. The Allen lineman is close with multiple members in the Aggies class and mentioned the possibility of getting to an A&M game in the fall.

It was certainly crucial for the Longhorns to get the talented lineman on campus this summer before the start of his senior season. Texas could not afford to miss out on hosting the talented Allen standout. Umeozulu spoke well of his trip to the 40 Acres and his time around offensive line coach Kyle Flood.

“It was cool out there, you know. They showed me around campus, got to do the photoshoot, and Coach Flood put on a whole PowerPoint slideshow for me,” the four-star prospect said. “He just kind of showed me his vision and compared me to some of the guys that he has coached.”

The Longhorns are set to kick off the first season of the Steve Sarkisian era in less than three weeks. Umeozulu will certainly have a close eye on how Texas performs, especially offensively, when the Longhorns take the field this fall.

“I’m ready to see what Coach Sark and Coach Flood, what they’ve done with the new culture out in Texas. They’re coming from winning, you know, so, I’m hoping for the best for them.”