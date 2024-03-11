1) Sydir Mitchell, DL

The player I am most excited to watch heading into 2024 is 1000% Sydir Mitchell. Mitchell played just 14 snaps in 2023, 4 against Kansas and Oklahoma State and 5 against Wyoming. He recorded 3 solo tackles in those games. Entering 2024 larger than T’Vondre Sweat departed in 2023, Mitchell is 6-6 and 372 pounds.

2) Jelani McDonald, DB

At the NFL Combine, we asked Jaylan Ford who was one player on the Longhorns team that people haven’t heard of yet, his response was “Jelani McDonald.” Ford mentioned that McDonald is playing safety and nickel, two positions where the Longhorns have some depth – Jahdae Barron in the slot and new face Andrew Mukuba at safety. I want to see how the Longhorns utilize and move around the 6-2 211-pound 4-star athlete this spring.

3) Jordan Washington, TE

In 2023, Ja’Tavion Sanders led the Longhorn tight ends with 583 snaps, 131 more than Gunner Helm. Sanders finished third on the team with 50 targets (13.7%). The assumed replacement is Alabama transfer Amari Niblack, who according to sources is dealing with an ankle injury heading into spring practice. Gunnar Helm is in line to receive the first-team snaps, and Malik Agbo is now officially an offensive lineman, per the latest roster update. This leaves roughly 700 snaps projected available in 2024. If Niblack misses time during the spring, Jordan Washington and Juan Davis will have a large battle for the standing TE2 role, until Niblack returns. Of course, Niblack will receive a great portion of those 700 snaps in the fall, however with Washington/Davis taking opportunities this spring and maturing at receivers, it’s not out of the question to see one of them taking snaps away from Niblack.

4) DeAndre Moore, WR

Heavily under-discussed, often ignored, always forgotten ... the words that come to mind when I think about DeAndre Moore. Moore participated in 47 snaps (5.7%) in 2023 with just 2 targets. Moore was aligned in the slot on 93% of snaps, per PFF. Conversations have seemingly been written in pen over the last two months that Isaiah Bond (58% slot snaps in 2023) would be the predominant slot receiver in 2024 feels a bit aggressive. Bond’s positional flexibility and Moore’s impending role growth with the departure of Jordan Whittington would assure me that both will get a fair shake in the slot, with others like Matthew Golden (34% slot snaps in 2023) working in.

5) Colton Vasek, DE

Entering Texas as a Super Blue Chip edge rusher in 2023 at 230 pounds, Colton Vasek dealt with a back injury and did not step on the field this season, he is now weighing in at 256 pounds, 2 pounds heavier than Ethan Burke and 3 pounds lighter than Barryn Sorrell. One year later, the Longhorns have added star talent to the position, making it even tougher on Vasek to earn a role, but if there is one name to keep an eye on to put himself into that rotation, it’s Vasek.