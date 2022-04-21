5-star defender Colin Simmons enjoys recent trip to UT

Duncanville defensive end Colin Simmons is the nation’s top-ranked prospect in the 2024 class, so any time he steps foot on a college campus it’s a big deal. Last weekend it was the Texas Longhorns’ chance to put their best foot forward when Simmons made his way to Austin to meet with the UT staff and take in a Texas spring scrimmage.

“It was just building a better and stronger relationship with the coaching staff. I mainly talk to coach (Chris) Gilbert,” Simmons said. “Basically he just wants me to get down there as many times as I can before I even take my official visits to try to make it feel like home.”

This weekend, Simmons said he’ll likely hit Oklahoma for the Sooners’ spring game. With plenty of time in front of him before he has to make any sort of recruiting decisions, the ultra-talented edge defender said he hasn’t yet begun thinking about narrowing his focus.

“Honestly, I haven’t even thought about any of that. I keep getting reminded that I need to start thinking about what college I need to go to, but anything can change so I’m taking my time with that,” Simmons said.