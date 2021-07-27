5-star guard and Texas target Keyonte George sets decision date

5-star shooting guard and the No. 5 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class, Keyonte George, has set a decision date, and Texas is right in the thick of things.

George tweeted out on Monday night that he will be announcing his college commitment on Sunday, August 8.

The Lewisville native and iSchool Entrepreneurial Academy star has been courted by nearly every big-time program in America. The likes of Kansas and Kentucky have offered the 6-5, 190-pound guard. Defending national champs Baylor is also attempting to add George to its roster.