5-star guard and Texas target Keyonte George sets decision date
5-star shooting guard and the No. 5 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class, Keyonte George, has set a decision date, and Texas is right in the thick of things.
George tweeted out on Monday night that he will be announcing his college commitment on Sunday, August 8.
The Lewisville native and iSchool Entrepreneurial Academy star has been courted by nearly every big-time program in America. The likes of Kansas and Kentucky have offered the 6-5, 190-pound guard. Defending national champs Baylor is also attempting to add George to its roster.
George has taken visits to Baylor, Kansas, Oklahoma State, and Texas in advance of his decision. The Longhorns have been on fire on the recruiting trail as of late.
Chris Beard and his staff have done an amazing job of retooling the roster and adding elite talent to the fold. Minnesota transfer point guard Marcus Carr and probable 5-star class of 2022 guard Arterio Morris – a teammate of George – both announced for Texas earlier this month.
Adding George to the mix would be icing on the cake of a remarkable job by Beard and company since taking over in Austin.
All signs are pointing towards George wearing the Burnt Orange for his collegiate career. Seven of eight FutureCasts are in favor of the ‘Horns.