When asked what stands out to Fasusi when deciding on taking an official visit and not taking an official visit he said, “Find something that’s home to me. That’s what I really look forward to …somebody I can build a relationship with on and off the field.”

Offensive tackle Michael Fasusi had a great outing in the Under Amour Next camp in Dallas on Sunday. The five-star out of Lewisville (TX) is still undecided on his commitment and ranks just outside of the top 10 in the nation amongst the class of 2025.

Fasusi has set up an official visit with Texas on June 21 and is set to take an unofficial visit on April 9. Fasusi also shared which schools he has a great relationship with alongside the coaches.

“Missouri up there, OU is up there, A&M is up there, and I like Oregon,” Fasusi said.

Texas is on Fasusi radar, along with others, but we asked Fasusi if fans are crazy to assume that his race will come down to Texas and OU. His response …“No, I like to put Missouri in there.”

Fasusi is not unfamiliar when it comes to visiting Austin, and when he plans to visit there this spring and summer, a deeper dive could be in the cards for what is to be planned.

“Now they’re kind of getting me more focused on my major,” Fasusi said. "We’re getting deeper and deeper into the football part, we’re watching films and all that so yeah, I think we’re getting deeper and deeper into the show.”

When asked how it feels when Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood is breaking down film for you, Fasusi said “Oh man it’s amazing. I think he does a good job of doing it, I’ve learned a lot, a few things I’m going to show at this camp… but he’s a great coach in general. He knows what he’s doing.”

Fasusi put on a performance in Dallas this past weekend, and has committed to the 2025 Under Armour All American Game in Orlando, FL.