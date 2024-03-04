“I’ve got some visits coming up. I’ve got Mizzou next weekend, LSU coming up, A&M, Texas, Oregon, Oklahoma and I’ve got Colorado last right now,” Fasusi said of March and April visits.

For Fasusi, who checks in at No. 11 on the Rivals100, it’s set to be a busy spring.

Lewisville offensive tackle Michael Fasusi is one of the country’s top overall prospects, and he’s not one to shy away from competition. A lot of five-star players try to avoid the camp circuit due to fear of losing their lofty ranking, but that’s not Fasusi’s style. He’ll be at the Under Armour Next camp next weekend, where he’ll likely turn in his usual dominant performance.

The Longhorns will host the 6-5, 284-pound Fasusi on April 9, and Texas will get Fasusi back on campus the weekend of June 21 for an official visit. As of now, that’s the only official visit Fasusi has set up, but that will likely change in the near future. Along with Texas, Fasusi said he’ll for sure take official visits to Missouri, Texas A&M and Oklahoma.

Fasusi has been a priority target for Texas ever since picking up a UT scholarship offer way back in February of last year. He didn’t take his first Texas visit until May of last year, but has been a regular visitor to the Forty Acres ever since. Fasusi and Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood have developed a strong bond, and that’s a big part of what keeps him returning to Austin so often.

“Coach Flood, everything is good with coach Flood,” Fasusi said. “We’re just on a path to developing our relationship. I’d say we’re on a good path with that. Everything is going smooth for sure.

“When it comes to the coaching part, he’s probably one of best coaches I know. He speaks facts, knows what he’s doing. That’s what I like about him.”

Fasusi isn’t on a rigid timeline, but if things go well he’d like to have a commitment sometime this summer.

“That’s the plan right now, to commit before the season starts,” Fasusi said.