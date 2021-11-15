 Orangebloods - 5-star OL Devon Campbell talks Texas and updates his recruitment with OB
5-star OL Devon Campbell talks Texas and updates his recruitment with OB

5-star OL Devon Campbell is a top priority target for Texas.
5-star OL Devon Campbell is a top priority target for Texas. (Sam Spiegelman)
Cole Patterson • Orangebloods
Recruiting Reporter
@colelpatterson

***

2022 Arlington (TX) Bowie offensive lineman Devon Campbell has been a major recruiting target for the Texas Longhorns over the past couple of years. The Longhorns became one of Campbell’s very first offers when the 5-star lineman was just a sophomore at Bowie High School.

A couple seasons and a coaching change later, the Longhorns are still firmly in the mix for one of the elite talents in the entire 2022 cycle. Campbell released a top-5 in September that consists of Texas, Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, and USC. Those remain the five schools that Campbell is playing close attention to with a decision coming sometime in the relative near future.

Campbell was most recently in Austin last weekend for an official visit to Texas. He was one of a handful of blue-chip linemen prospects that Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns staff hosted over the weekend. Orangebloods caught up with the 5-star to get his thoughts on his Texas visit and where things stand in his recruitment.

{{ article.author_name }}