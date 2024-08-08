PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1HMlBTVlFYRVROJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

5-star OL Michael Fasusi breaks down his finalists

5-star OL Michael Fasusi will announce his college decision on August 21.
5-star OL Michael Fasusi will announce his college decision on August 21.
Jason Suchomel • Orangebloods
Senior Editor
@OB_JasonS

We are officially less than two weeks out from five-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi announcing his commitment on August 21. While the recruiting world waits for the Lewisville standout’s big revelation, Fasusi himself knows where he’ll be playing his college ball.

“I have my mind made up,” Fasusi told Orangebloods.com. “I’m just waiting for the D day.”

The primary focus heading into Fasusi’s decision is on three main contenders – Texas, Oklahoma and Texas A&M. Fasusi admits those three are at the top, but Florida and Oregon are also hanging around and could be considered dark horse options.

Advertisement

When he does announce his decision, Fasusi says it will be a weight off his shoulders and he’ll look forward to turning his entire focus towards his senior season.

“It’s going to be a big relief for me and my family,” Fasusi said. “Especially with this month being a lot of communication. Coaches are blowing my phone up. It’s fun, but I’m trying to get ready for the season. That’s what’s on my mind.”

Fasusi offered up his thoughts on his three favorites …

Texas – “Texas first of all, it starts with the resources, the people. It’s a good placed to be. I love Austin as a whole. Texas has always given me a home feeling from the start.”

Texas A&M – “A&M, I love coach Elko, love coach Cushing. I’m really glad they all got brought in. I’ve developed amazing relationships with every one of them. I went down there three or four times in the spring. It’s all love with the Aggies. It’s the same thing with Texas, resources and development.”

Oklahoma – “I love the culture, those guys work hard every single time. Coach (Bedenbaugh) and coach Venables, they never fail to tell me that OU is my best choice. Me and my family love it there.”

The 6-6, 284-pound Fasusi is ranked as a five-star prospect and is the nation’s No. 3-ranked offensive tackle prospect. He ranks No. 10 on the Rivals100.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3Lmh1ZGwuY29t L2VtYmVkL3ZpZGVvLzMvMTY5MzEwMjkvNjU1YTk5NzJhYjlkNzgwOTg4MTJj MDUxJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNTMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3RleGFzLnJpdmFscy5jb20v bmV3cy81LXN0YXItb2wtbWljaGFlbC1mYXN1c2ktYnJlYWtzLWRvd24taGlz LWZpbmFsaXN0cyIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBp dDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0 OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBk b2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVu dC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMg PSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24g b2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgog ICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7 CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSko KTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v c2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3 PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGdGV4YXMucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkY1LXN0 YXItb2wtbWljaGFlbC1mYXN1c2ktYnJlYWtzLWRvd24taGlzLWZpbmFsaXN0 cyZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTUzJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9u b3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==