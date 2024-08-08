The primary focus heading into Fasusi’s decision is on three main contenders – Texas, Oklahoma and Texas A&M. Fasusi admits those three are at the top, but Florida and Oregon are also hanging around and could be considered dark horse options.

“I have my mind made up,” Fasusi told Orangebloods.com. “I’m just waiting for the D day.”

We are officially less than two weeks out from five-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi announcing his commitment on August 21. While the recruiting world waits for the Lewisville standout’s big revelation, Fasusi himself knows where he’ll be playing his college ball.

When he does announce his decision, Fasusi says it will be a weight off his shoulders and he’ll look forward to turning his entire focus towards his senior season.

“It’s going to be a big relief for me and my family,” Fasusi said. “Especially with this month being a lot of communication. Coaches are blowing my phone up. It’s fun, but I’m trying to get ready for the season. That’s what’s on my mind.”

Fasusi offered up his thoughts on his three favorites …

Texas – “Texas first of all, it starts with the resources, the people. It’s a good placed to be. I love Austin as a whole. Texas has always given me a home feeling from the start.”

Texas A&M – “A&M, I love coach Elko, love coach Cushing. I’m really glad they all got brought in. I’ve developed amazing relationships with every one of them. I went down there three or four times in the spring. It’s all love with the Aggies. It’s the same thing with Texas, resources and development.”

Oklahoma – “I love the culture, those guys work hard every single time. Coach (Bedenbaugh) and coach Venables, they never fail to tell me that OU is my best choice. Me and my family love it there.”

The 6-6, 284-pound Fasusi is ranked as a five-star prospect and is the nation’s No. 3-ranked offensive tackle prospect. He ranks No. 10 on the Rivals100.