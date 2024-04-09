“I got to see what the coaches are like from the players’ point. I heard a lot of great things, didn’t hear anything negative about them,” Fasusi said. “And just see how (the players) are developed - Brandon Baker, Daniel Cruz, how far they’ve come along, what coach Sark, coach Flood, what they’ve done for them in general.

Fasusi has developed a strong connection with Texas offensive line coach/offensive coordinator Kyle Flood. That relationship continued to build on Tuesday, but he said he also appreciated seeing the players’ points of view and seeing the development of the young Longhorn linemen.

“Number one, I got to see a practice,” Fasusi said of the highlights of the visit. “Just being with the players, the coaches. Especially the players, seeing things from their side, I think I learned a lot, saw a lot, just had a great time.”

Five-star offensive lineman Michael Fasusi has been no stranger to the Texas campus ever since picking up a UT offer roughly 14 months ago. The Lewisville product has given the Longhorns multiple recruiting visits and he was back on campus on Tuesday for a personalized visit that saw him get some quality time with the Texas coaches and take in a UT spring practice. Fasusi said it was another great experience in Austin.

Up next, Fasusi will see Oregon on April 17, Oklahoma on April 25 and Colorado on April 27.

The Longhorns continue to be a strong player in the race for Fasusi’s commitment. Tuesday’s visit didn’t necessarily elevate Texas’ standing, Fasusi said, because the Longhorns were already very high on his list, but it continued to solidify UT’s strong standing.

“My eyes have been open to Texas. They’ve always been on top of my board ever since they really started recruiting me,” Fasusi said. “I don’t think they would drop a bit. If anything, they sit higher on my schools.”

Fasusi was joined by his father on this visit and the two got to spend some quality time with Flood discussing how Fasusi would fit in with the UT program. Both Fasusi and his father were impressed with the visit overall.

“Me and (Flood) did have a one-on-one meeting with my dad. Just getting to see him on the field, talking football, I had already learned a lot from him, but learned a lot more today,” Fasusi said. “My dad loves it. He loves the vibe there, coach Flood, coach Sark. We can’t wait to go back.”

Along with the upcoming unofficial visits later this month, Fasusi has a slate of official visits set for May and June, including a June 21 first official visit to Texas. Following those trips, he said he’ll sit down with those close to him and work towards finding a college destination.

“At the end of the day, I’ll just leave it up to God, see where he leads me,” Fasusi said. “At the same time, it’s a family decision of course. My coaches will be involved, family involved. At the end of the day, it will just be me, my coaches, God and my family.”

Fasusi ranks No. 11 on the Rivals100, No. 3 in the state of Texas and he’s the nation’s No. 3-ranked offensive tackle prospect.