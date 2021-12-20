Austin (TX) Westlake offensive lineman TJ Shanahan Jr. was recently moved to 5-star status in the 2023 Rivals100, ranking him among the top 10 players in next year’s cycle. Therefore, it comes to no surprise that nearly every program in the nation is after the elite prospect.

Shanahan Jr. transferred into Westlake from Orlando (FL) Timber Creek prior to his junior season. The Chaparrals had won state titles in the two years before Shanahan moved to Austin, and he wanted to be a big part in Todd Dodge adding another trophy to the collection.

A big part he was, indeed. Shanahan was a key piece to Westlake completing the three-peat after the Chaps defeated Denton Guyer in the 6A DII championship game on Saturday night inside AT&T Stadium. Orangebloods was able to catch up with the blue-chip lineman following the victory.