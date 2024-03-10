“I’m hitting Ohio State sometime soon. I don’t know exactly when but sometime soon,” Moore said. “And I’m trying to get back to Texas and Oregon.”

Moore is listening to the recruiting pitches of the other schools in which he still has an interest, and he has at least one key unofficial visit coming up soon.

“It’s their communication. I’m really big on relationships. From the start of this thing, LSU has just been on top with the relationship and communication. That’s really what sold it for me,” Moore said. “And on top of that, they are Receiver-U. They’ve produced some of the best receivers out, so of course I wanted to follow that legacy.”

Schools like Texas, LSU and Ohio State are among those in hot pursuit and while Moore is keeping an open mind, he says his bond with the LSU staff is strong, and it’s what led him to commit to the Tigers so early in the first place.

Wide receiver Dakorien Moore has been committed to LSU since August of last year, but he’s also one of the country’s top overall prospects, so other schools haven’t exactly thrown in the towel on their pursuit of Moore’s pledge.

Moore said he could possibly be in Austin for UT’s spring game on April 20, but he’s still unsure of the details of that trip.

If another school is going to have a realistic chance of flipping the Duncanville standout, he said it’ll come down to the same thing that helped LSU land his commitment originally – relationships.

“Honestly, it’s really nothing specific. Like I said, I’m really big on relationships. Everybody I’m in contact with right now is building a relationship with me,” Moore said. “I’m loving everything that they bring. I’m just keeping my eyes open and seeing what they have to offer.”

LSU, of course, won’t go down in this race without a fight. The Tigers are off to a fast start in the 2025 recruiting cycle, including a commitment from 5-star quarterback Bryce Underwood. Having Underwood on LSU’s commitment list is extremely appealing, Moore said.

“It definitely is. Being that we have the number one quarterback in the nation, him proving that he’s number one, I’ve seen it firsthand,” Moore said. “So the legacy that we’re fixing to have and the relationship that we’re building, it’s unmatched. On top of everything I’ve already seen, that’s another factor.”

As for Texas, Moore said he keeps in touch with several members of the UT staff, including Jeff Banks, Steve Sarkisian, Chris Jackson and Chris Gilbert, who was recently re-hired to serve as Special Assistant to the Head Coach.

Looking further into the calendar, Moore is looking forward to taking some official visits, likely in the summer. The schools he’s in consistent contact with are likely to get those key visits.

“LSU, of course. Oregon, definitely. Texas, definitely,” Moore said of official visits. “Ohio State is jumping into the mix so I’m going to visit there. If I like the visit then we’re going to see if we can schedule something.”

Moore is ranked as a five-star prospect by Rivals.com. He’s the nation’s No.-1 ranked wide receiver prospect and is the No. 4-ranked player regardless of position.