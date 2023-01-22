“I wasn’t there that long. But this time I really got to spend time talking with coach Sark one on one,” Hudson said. “There weren’t that many kids there when I got there.”

The Texas staff hosted some elite talent on campus on Saturday for the program’s first junior day of the 2024 cycle. While those players stayed until the early evening hours, it was a bit of a surprise visitor earlier in the day that made the biggest splash. Five-star wide receiver Micah Hudson , who originally was not going to be able to attend due to a training session, changed his plans and made his way to the Forty Acres for a quick visit on Saturday morning.

By showing up early, Hudson got a more personalized visit, which allowed him to connect with the Texas staff. The Longhorns still haven’t filled their vacant wide receiver coaching spot, which Hudson is following closely.

“They’re still in my top list of schools,” Hudson said about Texas. “But I think it is very important to have a receives coach. That’s who you’re going to be sending your time with. As soon as they get a coach, I’ll hit them up or see if he hits me up.”

In his meeting with Sarkisian on Saturday, Hudson said it was more about reconnecting and building their bond than it was actual football or recruiting.

“We were just catching up,” Hudson said. “He was just saying that he cares about his players, things like that. We didn’t talk about too much.”

Hudson, out of Lake Belton, isn’t yet sure if he’ll try to squeeze in any other visits before the dead period kicks in next week. A five-star prospect in the 2023 class, Hudson checks in at No. 8 on the Rivals100.