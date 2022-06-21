5-star WR Ryan Wingo has 'great' first experience at Texas
While Texas was hosting five-star quarterback Arch Manning and other official visitors last weekend, elite 2024 St. Louis (Mo.) University wide receiver Ryan Wingo also made his way to the 40 Acres...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news