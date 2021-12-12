A big weekend just got bigger ... OL Cam Williams commits to Texas

An already big recruiting weekend for the Texas Longhorns just got bigger – both figuratively and literally.

One day after adding a commitment from offensive lineman Kelvin Banks, Cameron Williams has decided that he too wants to be a part of the Longhorn program. The Duncanville lineman announced his commitment moments ago.

A longtime Oregon commitment, Williams opened up his recruitment last week, deciding to decommit after former Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal departed for Miami. Texas was a school that was high on Williams’ list before he originally committed to Oregon in July, and the Longhorns’ continued recruitment of Williams paid off on Sunday with Williams giving Texas a big commitment.

The 6-6, 370-pound Williams took an unofficial visit to Texas on Sunday, which helped accelerate his decision timeline after sources close to him indicated last week that he’d likely wait until February to decide.