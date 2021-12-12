A big weekend just got bigger ... OL Cam Williams commits to Texas
An already big recruiting weekend for the Texas Longhorns just got bigger – both figuratively and literally.
One day after adding a commitment from offensive lineman Kelvin Banks, Cameron Williams has decided that he too wants to be a part of the Longhorn program. The Duncanville lineman announced his commitment moments ago.
A longtime Oregon commitment, Williams opened up his recruitment last week, deciding to decommit after former Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal departed for Miami. Texas was a school that was high on Williams’ list before he originally committed to Oregon in July, and the Longhorns’ continued recruitment of Williams paid off on Sunday with Williams giving Texas a big commitment.
The 6-6, 370-pound Williams took an unofficial visit to Texas on Sunday, which helped accelerate his decision timeline after sources close to him indicated last week that he’d likely wait until February to decide.
Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood did a good job in building a quick relationship with Williams after the previous staff didn’t recruit the massive offensive lineman. When Flood offered in May, Texas quickly shot up Williams’ list and the Longhorns were able to get him in town for an official visit in June. Williams would take an unofficial visit to Texas in November and another on Sunday, ultimately allowing Texas to win out in a race that saw more than 30 schools extend scholarship offers.
With Flood looking to retool a Texas offensive line that didn’t have much depth when he arrived in Austin, the Longhorns now have four O-line commitments in their 2022 class. Williams, Banks, Connor Robertson and Cole Hutson form a formidable offensive line haul, and the Longhorns continue to pursue other elite talents as well.
In Williams, Texas gets a jumbo-sized offensive lineman that hopes moves surprisingly well for his size. Williams’ hope is that he can come in and compete for immediate playing time on a Texas offensive line that will need to fill some holes next fall.
“(The coaches said) that I’m a good fit for them, that I can come in and start in my freshman year,” Williams told Orangebloods earlier this year. “The new coaches said they really like my size and the way I move Texas has a good coaching staff. And just a good environment overall.”
Williams becomes the Longhorns 23rd commitment in the 2022 class.