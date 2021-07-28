A breakdown of the Longhorns who declared for the NBA Draft

The NBA Draft is coming up on Thursday, and there are some former Longhorns who have decided to try to make their pro basketball dreams come true. Though I only see one of the four possible players going in the first round, each has upside that could possibly translate to the next level. There is a ton of raw athletic ability in this crop of players, particularly in the first three, but some lacking skill. Most of them would be considered “projects” in the Association; that doesn’t mean they won’t get a shot though. Here’s my breakdown of the four Longhorns who declared for the draft. KAI JONES, FORWARD/CENTER Kai Jones is a highly athletic 6’11, 220-lbs forward/center from the Bahamas who declared after this sophomore season. He averaged 8.8 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 0.9 BPG in 22.8 MPG. Though not eye-popping numbers, Jones only started four games, and does some things well on the offensive end. First of all, he’s a high-flying athlete. He has really good bounce for a guy at his size, and was always a lob threat, especially in transition.

He had a high field-goal percentage of 58.0% on the year, going for 64.2% on twos and 38.2% on threes. He took about 1.3 threes per game, going 13/34 in total. Now, that’s not a huge sample size of his shooting prowess from deep, but he has a nice stroke.

There are a couple of issues with Kai Jones that will likely prevent him from being a lottery pick despite his frame and physical tools. The first problem is that though he can spot up and is good in motion, he has trouble creating his own shot. He generally needs to be found in order to score easily. Another issue with Kai Jones is his habit of getting into foul trouble - he averaged the second-highest amount of fouls per game with 2.7 despite being fifth in average minutes. Against more skilled offensive players at the next level, this will be a weakness that opposing coaches will exploit, especially given the emphasis on free-throw shooting in the modern NBA. Part of this is just the position he plays, as when Jericho Sims was not on the floor, he was asked to play rim protector. He’s a decent shot-blocker with the potential to be great, but he didn’t put up crazy numbers in that category, and isn’t quite there yet. Generally speaking on the offensive end, however, he was stifled by the stagnancy of Shaka Smart’s game plan - not to overly criticize the former Longhorns coach, but there was not a lot of off-ball movement or screening going on, which is the way that Jones has been able to score. He’s not a basketball lifer either, having grown up in the Bahamas and not played until later, so it would definitely be an upside pick for whoever takes a chance on him. Something that relates to this fact and points to his ability to adapt however is his improvement from his freshman to his sophomore season, where he more than doubled his offensive output, going from 3.6 PPG to 8.8. His increase in minutes contributed to this, but it was not a super drastic difference (16.7 to 22.8 MPG). He increased his FG% from 50.0% to 58.0%, and his three-point FG% from 29.2% to 38.2%. Improvement over time is going to be the key to this pick working out. He’s still learning the game. Though I believe he will go mid-first round, a couple of good mock drafts that I’ve seen have had Jones going 11th to the Hornets because Michael Jordan has interest in him, so this will be something to keep an eye out for. If he doesn’t go there, he will likely slip out of the lottery. DRAFT PREDICTION: FIRST ROUND, 15th-20th PICK GREG BROWN, FORWARD Greg Brown is the former five-star one-and-done from Vandegrift High School north of Austin, whose single-season career at Texas had its ups and downs. He absolutely showed some potential - athleticism, slashing ability, and a decent three-point stroke (though not super consistent). He averaged 9.3 PPG, 6.2 RPG, and 1.0 BPG on 20.6 MPG. He shot 42% from the field in total and 33% on threes. He seemingly regressed through the season, however, and got less and less playing time as the year went on. He played just 25 minutes over his last three games, and showed signs of frustration while on the court later on in the year. He scored just 18 over his last five games combined. He broke 20 points just once on the year in an early season game versus Oklahoma State. He also led the team in fouls per game at 3.0. So he’s raw, but there is enough upside to say that he will be drafted most likely early in the second round. What I do like about Brown’s game is his ability to slash. He has a quick first-step and can cut to the basket despite a large frame. Below, watch him take his man off the dribble and drive it to the rack, finishing through contact on the and-one.

He does it again here, attacking the basket with ferocity.

He has nice form shooting from deep as well. Though he didn’t shoot super highly percentage-wise (33%), he has a naturalness to his stroke that gives me confidence that he can develop over time. His 71.2% from the FT line just increases my belief that he can get better in this area. Here are a couple of examples of his three-point shot.

There is another problem with Brown, however: his assist-to-turnover ratio. He averaged just 0.4 assists per game to 2.3 turnovers. He struggled to get teammates involved and could be careless with the ball. He had trouble in the passing game despite his ability to cut to the basket. In the NBA, where drive-and-kick is the system within which offenses operate, this is a problem. He’s going to need to improve his facilitation to play consistent minutes at the next level. If he can do that, he will see the floor a lot more. DRAFT PROJECTION: 35th - 40th PICK JERICHO SIMS, CENTER Jericho Sims is another freak athlete front-court player who declared for the NBA Draft after this past year. He had averages of 9.2 PPG, 7.2 RPG, and 1.1 BPG in his senior campaign on 24.5 MPG. He had an impressive 69.6% on FG, an increase from the already impressive 65.8% last season. Sims excels in most big-man duties - blocking shots, rebounding, put-backs. Though called a forward sometimes, he seems to me to be a traditional center in every sense of the word. An advantage he has is his ridiculous hops. He’s absurdly gifted physically, with an outrageous 44.5” max vert and 37” standing vert at the NBA Combine. Offensively, he’s good in the pick ‘n’ roll, as can be seen in the clip below, playing high PNR with Courtney Ramey.

His abilities are on display in this next GIF with this block in the Big 12 Championship game vs. Oklahoma State. Note the timing of the jump and body control to recover the ball and get it out of his hands before falling out of bounds.

Here’s another example, this time of a block in transition. He runs the floor and times the jump perfectly. His hangtime in the air is impressive, and a representation of his prowess athletically.

He also has active hands and with his length can disrupt passing lanes. In this game versus OSU, he had three steals. Here he is intercepting a pass intended for future number-one pick Cade Cunningham, passing it off, then rolling to the basket and forcing his way in for the slam.