(Ketch)

* Let's start off with a football nugget or two from off-season workouts. A very dialed-in source told me on Thursday that true freshman Ryan Niblett has looked so good in off-season workouts that he's rivaling the buzz being created by fellow true freshman Johntay Cook. This source believes that Niblett will play a lot in four-receiver sets. Let me reiterate... Niblett has created serious buzz.

* It sounds like Niblett might get a chance to make a dent both on the outside and in the slot.

* If you're wondering who has emerged as the alpha of alpha leaders on the field and in workouts, look no further than sophomore left tackle Kelvin Banks. His voice has become one of the most important in the locker room.

* Another source told me this week that there's a sense that taking some of the shackles off of Quinn Ewers within the offense might be just what he needed this spring to start getting the most out of him. Nothing too earth-shattering in and of itself, but it's just kind of a peek into the thinking that is taking place behind the scenes.

* I hadn't heard a lot about Jaylan Ford this off-season, so I asked a source about him this week and was told, "He's everything you want him to be. He's a great young man."

* Hearing that true freshman defensive lineman Sydir Mitchell is still going through some growing/learning pains. It might be a little much to expect him to be a heavy piece of this year's puzzle.

