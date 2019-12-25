In all seriousness, I know this place sometimes uses a scale of cold and ugly on one end and fiery nuclear meltdown on the other, but it truly is a special place. And I hope y’all appreciate the staff I work with as much as I do because their dedication to professionally delivering the best product is unwavering no matter how many bad seasons they must cover.



Consistently, I’m in awe of how the community rallies together in times of need, the relationships built over time among members, and this community’s reach all around the world. Yes, we’re all here because of a shared interest in Texas athletics, but make no mistake, the unmatched community ranks atop the list.



Over time, the destination and target audience might change, but making a Christmas list never gets old. Who doesn’t like getting gifts? In the spirit of Christmas and my favorite Christmas character, Clark W. Griswold, Jr. of Christmas Vacation, I thought we could spend some time making out lists for the Longhorns, the OB Staff, and more. And if we need to kidnap anyone acting as Scrooge, so be it.



Let’s begin:



Click HERE to read our Merry Christmas column.