A new season of Texas baseball with an old hand playing a key role

There are a lot of unknowns heading into the season about what kind of team Texas will field. But Schloss told @Zach at the Disch that this 2025 squad is already forming an identity.

The Texas Longhorn baseball team is starting its 2025 campaign this weekend – the first under new head coach Jim Schlossnagle.

“Right now the identity is, kind of a blue-collar work ethic, grinder mentality,” Schlossnagle said. “Pretty reflective, on the position player side, of Troy Tulowitzki. Which is one of the main reasons that I really wanted him here.”

Texas hitting coach Troy Tulowitzki is the only holdover from David Pierce’s staff to keep his job after Schlossnagle came in. The two had never worked together before, but from Schloss liked what he saw while sitting in the dugout as Texas A&M’s head coach.

“I felt like from the other dugout, in the years in which Troy had full grasp and control and responsibility and ownership on the hitters and infielders, you could tell,” Schlossnagle said. “It was [Trey] Faltine and [Skyler] Messinger and [Douglas] Hodo. Those were some tough kids, at least that was my perception, and Troy was right in the center of that.”

It turns out, Schlossnagle and Tulowitzki have similar philosophies when it comes to preparation.

“It’s been awesome, him getting an idea of how we like to do things,” Schlossnagle said on the first day of practice. “I think it’s really in tune with who he is; his discipline, his competitiveness, what he believes in in terms of offensive baseball. I’m super excited about it.

“He’s a big believer in the mental game, which I am. Like Coach [Auggie] Garrido, it’s a huge part of what we do. Frankly, I’ve never had a hitting coach – I’ve had some good ones – but I’ve never had one as bought into the mental game as Troy is. That aligns well with me so we’re speaking the same language. I’m really excited about our staff.”

Schlossnagle talked about how the mental game helps players not let the moment get too big.

“You can’t be in control of your performance until you’re in control of yourself. Mental skills are like physical skills, those can be practiced every single day. They can be practiced every day so that when we get to those moments – whether it be Friday night, first SEC series at Mississippi State, if it’s good weather there’s going to be 15,000 people there, you just go have an at-bat and you trust those skills so that when you have those moments you just do what you do. That’s all you can control anyway. So an at-bat here today, an at-bat at Mississippi State, an at-bat at Omaha, is just an at-bat. Sometimes players make a mistake of making it more than what it is - so if you train for that – I do believe it is a difference maker or I wouldn’t do it.”

The players are praising Tulowitzki’s work on the mental approach to the game as well, especially staying in the moment.

“We just take every day and step by step,” said Texas centerfielder Will Gasparino. “No matter who we’re playing it’s just we play to a standard, not just a scoreboard.”

While new left fielder Easton Winfield says Tulowitzki has helped him in a very specific way.

“There’s nobody else that’s better to talk to about failure than him,” said the sophomore transfer from Louisiana-Monroe.

Winfield talked about how even though Tulowitzki had an amazing career in the Majors (a career .290 hitter over 13 MLB seasons), the former pro shortstop still had to learn how to deal with failure in order to last as long as he did. Winfield says Tulo has been passing that knowledge along to him as well and it has made him a better player.

“Just kind of embracing failure and learning from it is where I’ve grown,” Winfield said. “I used to take failure and let it wear and tear on me all night. But now I take failure as a learning moment.”

Nolan Arenado knows a thing or two about failure as well. The St. Louis Cardinals third baseman (for now) is entering his 13th season and is on the trading block as he is not in the Cardinals plans after a couple of disappointing seasons.

Arenado decided to seek out Tulowitzki’s help this winter.