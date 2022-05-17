A Texas/USC Showdown for Addison?

One way or the other, we're getting closer to a resolution with regards to the decision-in-waiting for Pittsburgh All-American Jordan Addison.

Notes to digest ...

a. This continues to loom as a potential Texas vs USC decision. As we hinted on Sunday, the anticipated visit to Alabama was never officially scheduled coming out of his USC visit, and the word we've received from multiple sources is that it's not going to happen. Same with a mystery fourth school ...

Click HERE to read the rest of the update.

Not an Orangebloods subscriber, click HERE to sign up and now get this exclusive content along with everything else OB has to offer.