Orangebloods - A win is a win is a win ... random thoughts on the victory over Baylor

This wasn’t a game that’s going to go down in the annals of Texas football as one of the best or most exciting victories of the decade (or year for that matter), but the Longhorns got the outcome they needed in snapping a two-game Big 12 losing streak and they remain alive in the Big 12 race. I’m not sure that Texas looked very good as much as Baylor looked pretty bad, but this feels like a year that if you’re a UT fan, you take any win you can get. 27-16 sounds just fine to me.

- Tip of the cap to Chris Ash’s defense. Baylor’s offense had been pretty bad coming into this game – both on the ground and through the air – so there will be much tougher challenges ahead, but the Texas defense dominated Baylor for most of the game, it controlled the line of scrimmage and the tackling was very good. Overall, it was just a very clean game by Chris Ash’s guys.

-It was good to see Bijan Robinson get the start at running back. Nice call @Anwar Richardson in the War Room. But I still wonder why it took so long to get him more heavily involved. Did he really mature/improve THAT MUCH over the off week? Or was it a case that the coaches decided to do what most casual observers wanted them to do a few weeks ago?

- On the third play of the game, Baylor came with a blitz off the edge. Robinson did a good job of seeing it and getting himself in position, but he has to do a better job of slowing the rusher that forced Ehlinger out of the pocket. The execution wasn’t flawless, but Robinson did a good job of recognizing the blitz and getting himself in position to pick it up.

- I saw plays where Keaontay Ingram and Roschon Johnson were less than stellar in their pass protection as well, so their efforts weren’t any better than Robinson’s in that area.

