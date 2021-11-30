Aaron Bryant remains locked in, ready to begin his next chapter in January

Defensive tackle Aaron Bryant has been committed to the Texas Longhorns since August. Despite that pledge, other schools have continued to try to recruit the Southaven (MS) product. Those schools can keep trying to get him to keep an open mind but Bryant has a message for them … it’s not going to work.

“There are still schools trying to recruit me. I don’t really even answer them. Tennessee calls all the time, Mississippi State texts all the time but I don’t answer. LSU was hitting me up before coach O got fired but I don’t answer. Auburn does too but I’m locked in.”

The 6-4, 295-pound Bryant plans to sign with Texas in December and he’ll be an early enrollee for the Longhorns in January. With Texas needing more production from its defensive front in the way of creating pressure in opponents’ backfields, Bryant is hoping by enrolling early he’ll have a chance of contributing right away.

“I feel like I can play anywhere. I played a little bit on the edge. We play a three-man front, so I played on the edge some,” Bryant said. “Coach (Bo) Davis talks to me about (playing early) a lot. He just says he wishes we could have had you this week. I’d love that, of course. That would be a great thing to do. I love football, so it would be a great opportunity for me.”

In a couple weeks, Bryant will take part in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game, and then he’ll turn his attention towards signing with Texas on December 15. He had an in-home visit with the Texas staff this week.