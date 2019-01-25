In what has certainly been one of the wilder recruiting stories in the history of Rivals.com’s existence, five-star athlete Bru McCoy has now officially decided to be a Texas Longhorn.

Or is it a transfer story? Take your pick. However it’s viewed, the official addition of McCoy to the Texas program culminates a wild week that saw McCoy enter the transfer portal only a couple weeks after enrolling at Southern Cal, then executing a quick turnaround with his decision to transfer to Texas.



McCoy, a five-star receiver/athlete out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana (CA), originally committed to Southern Cal over Texas at the All-American Bowl in early January. In the following days, as he was enrolling at USC to begin classes for the spring semester, then-USC offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury made an about-face and left the college ranks to take over the head coaching job for the Arizona Cardinals. Behind the scenes, sources had indicated that McCoy was quietly struggling with his decision to attend USC and was considering exploring options should he decide he wanted a change in scenery.



Those doubts came to a head this week and on Thursday, McCoy’s name officially entered the transfer portal, making him available for contact from other college coaches. On Friday, sources indicated that McCoy had signed with Texas, putting an end to a back-and-forth recruitment that captivated recruiting fans for the better part of two months.



In McCoy, Texas adds a dynamic playmaker to an already stellar 2019 recruiting class. The 6-3, 205-pound athlete is one of the nation’s top overall prospects (No. 12 on the Rivals100) and is the type of talent who could contribute immediately for Texas, if he’s able to overcome one final hurdle. Technically, as a transfer, McCoy will have to sit out one year but he’s expected to appeal to the NCAA for a waiver that would allow him to be eligible immediately.



McCoy is the 24th commitment for Texas in the 2019 recruiting class and the 23rd to sign with the Longhorns. Only offensive lineman Javonne Shepherd, who committed to UT over the summer, has not signed. McCoy is Texas’ first five-star player in the 2019 class.