Orangebloods - After COVID vaccine shot No. 2 Monday, No. 3 Texas beat UIW on Tuesday

The No. 3 Longhorns (34-9) stranded too many runners, thanks in part to bad luck, and were far from flawless. However, they were pressed to figure out a way to win a midweek game late, and despite not playing their best baseball, they were again able to generate the needed result. A couple of emerging bullpen pieces fired a bunch of zeros to allow Texas to find enough offense late to beat Incarnate Word, 5-3.



Plus, if the Longhorns looked a tad fatigued mentally and physically, there are some good reasons why. In addition to a doubleheader Saturday, game Sunday and seven-hour bus ride back from Stillwater, Oklahoma, David Pierce revealed tonight almost all the Longhorns received their second COVID-19 vaccination shot yesterday.



“I'm not at all ever an excuse maker for our team. We have high standards, high expectations. But, you know, two on Saturday, one on Sunday, and then a seven-hour bus ride and throw in a second shot of the vaccine yesterday. I felt we were fatigued. We looked fatigued,” said David Pierce. “But we do a nice job of just figuring out how to win the game tonight.”



Pierce said by design some players didn’t receive the second shot, but almost everyone did.



“We have a small percentage that is not done. And we had a couple of guys that we held back tonight for the simple fact of planning and make sure that we have personnel ready for Friday in case there was some type of setback. But I would say 95-plus percent is now and then you go through the two-week grace period and hopefully we're fully vaccinated in a couple of weeks and we can relax a little bit.”



Perhaps considering the context tonight was one of UT’s most impressive wins of the season...



