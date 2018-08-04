- The first and second defensive units seemed to be the exact same as Day 1 without any changes. We're still yet to see how personnel will change when the team goes to its dime package.



- Yesterday, I listed freshman LB Joseph Ossai as the second-team B-Backer behind Malcolm Roach and wondered aloud on the podcast if Demarco Boyd were available to practice, if Jeffrey McCulloch (who has been lining up at inside linebacker next to Dele Adeoye) would move back outside allowing Boyd to take over inside. In this case, Ossai would likely not be on the two-deep in the same fashion.



Yet, when I watched him today, Ossai really is a pretty good-looking prospect who's development could go any number of ways. If you look at him next to Marquez Bimage, who plays behind Breckyn Hager at the weak defensive end, Ossai really isn't that much smaller. He's a small bit skinnier than Bimage, but is taller and will likely fill out to be a bigger player in the end. I'd say it's 50/50 as to whether Ossai stays at the OLB spot for his young career at Texas or if he spins down to DE, and possibly as early as next year.



- Also on defense, it looks like senior DE and former transfer Jamari Chisolm is pretty buried on the depth chart. When I'm taking account of personnel with each group, I've yet to even make a note on him. This is probably good news as the depth underneath him is young and presents more upside.



- A few special teams notes:



1) Michael Dickson isn't walking through that door but his cousin isn't awful. He just isn't Dickson. Yet.



2) In a relatively tight group of players working on fielding punts, one player who joined the group today was freshman CB Jalen Green who is an exceptionally noticeable athlete by the eyeball test.



3) The top candidates to handle punt-team gunner duties at this early stage appear to be: Kris Boyd, Montrell Estell, Kobe Boyce, Anthony Cook, Jordan Pouncey and Josh Thompson.



- S Demarvion Overshown is long and BIG. I can't wait until the pads come on to see how Overshown shows out as he had the most physically insane H.S. highlights of all among what looks to be a historic recent DB haul. The kid just has a lot of built-in range with his long arms and in drills, he can fire out of his t-step and change directions to come downhill like a rocket.



- WR (yes WR) Malcolm Epps looks to be playing WR this season and not TE as he is best suited due to his lack of tremendous agility and apparent long-speed. I haven't seen him so much as sniff a rep with the TE group. However, it's not like these types of players can't be good at the college level playing on the outside. Guys like Alshon Jeffery, Kelvin Benjamin and Auden Tate have all been recent examples of more lumbering and slower game-speed guys who can still go up and get it in contested and red-zone situations. Furthermore, the fact is, Texas really doesn't have another guy behind Collin Johnson and Brennan Eagles with the type of body you'd project to handle the X receiver now that LJH is taking reps out of the slot. Through this circumstance alone, Epps has seemingly found himself on the immediate 3-deep.



- One receiver who has been extremely consistent with his hands, his ability to frame the football and then get upfield after-catch is Jordan Pouncey. He reminds me a bit of Lorenzo Joe in practice and it would not be surprising to see Pouncey command a Lorenzo-Joe-like 30-35% snap share this season. He's dependable and probably a little underrated. - WR Davion Curtis also had a few nice snags, with the highlight being one I think might have actually touched his shoelaces and which he dug out of the ground nicely without falling over, himself. The guy has a ton of flexibility.